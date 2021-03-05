Indianapolis Public Schools return to full-time, in-person learning in April

INDIANAPOLIS — All students in Indianapolis Public Schools will return to full-time, in-person classes in April, the district announced Friday.

According to information from IPS, families were notified Friday afternoon that the district will make the change following spring break, which runs from March 29 through April 2.

IPS issued the following statement:

Based on updated data and guidance from the Marion County Public Health Department, Indianapolis Public Schools will transition to full in-person learning for all middle and high school students starting Monday, April 5. This new guidance means students in middle and high school, who are currently operating on the hybrid model, can return to in-person learning five days a week.

The district's elementary students, including pre-K, all special education, McKinney Vento and Newcomer students are already participating in full-time, in-person learning, unless the family has chosen the remote learning option.

IPS said families who want their student to continue with remote learning can choose that option. Families in all grades who have currently opted into full remote learning can change to full in-person learning by notifying their student's school directly by March 12.

Families who select in-person learning can switch to remote learning at any time during the remainder of the 2020-21 school year. Families who remain in remote learning or opt-in to remote learning by March 12 will be required to remain there for the remainder of the school year, the district said.

IPS also said innovation schools might follow a different plan, so families are encouraged to check with their school for details.