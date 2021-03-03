Indy, county health department to dispel COVID vaccine myths through ambassador program

INDIANAPOLIS — Aiming to make sure Indianapolis residents have the most accurate, up-to-date information about the COVID-19 vaccine, the city is partnering with the Marion County Public Health Department on an ambassador program to dispel myths and stigmas.

The COVID Community Ambassador program will be a partnership between the city's Office of Public Health and Safety and the Marion County Public Health Department.

The program calls on all residents to use the power of their individual networks to dispel myths and challenge stigmas about the vaccine. Residents can sign up online to receive email updates via an online portal and participants will receive regular email updates on new vaccine sites, qualification changes and informational graphics to be shared on social media networks.

"Communication from trusted leaders at all levels is critical to ensuring our residents of all backgrounds feel safe and confident in receiving a potentially life-saving vaccine," Mayor Joe Hogsett said in a statement announcing the program. "This effort allows the power of connections to be at the forefront of disseminating critical vaccine information. Neighbor to neighbor, we can dispel myths and remove barriers to get our city on a healthier path."

According to the city, COVID Community Ambassadors take a pledge to be as involved as they can be, which could be volunteering to take a homebound neighbor to an appointment, helping a family member sign up online, or giving a friend the facts when it comes to the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

The effort is part of a larger community-oriented strategy calling on every Indianapolis resident and organization to be part of the solution to one of the most challenging public health crises in the city's history.

Additional questions can be sent to vaccinate@indy.gov for correspondence in English or vacunate@indy.gov for correspondence in Spanish.