ISDH reports 1,056 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths from the virus

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported eight additional COVID-19 deaths and 1,056 new cases of the virus on Saturday.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 12,991 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 and a total of 728,811 have been diagnosed with the virus.

A total of 414 probable COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Deaths are reported by ISDH when it receives the data and have occurred over several days.

As of May 8, ISDH says 2,110,729 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated, meaning they received either their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Over 4.5 million Hoosiers have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

