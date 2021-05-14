ISDH reports 16 additional COVID-19 deaths, 925 new cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 16 additional COVID-19 death and 925 more positive cases on Friday.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 13,049 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 and a total of 733,591 have been diagnosed with the virus.

A total of 417 probable COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Deaths are reported by ISDH when it receives the data and have occurred over several days.

As of May 13, ISDH says 2,256,964 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated, meaning they received either their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Over 4.7 million Hoosiers have gotten at least a single shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to ISDH 831 Hoosiers are currently hospitalized with conditions caused by COVID-19.

Mobile vaccination clinics will be held this week on the following schedule:

Today-Sunday:



9 a.m. to 7 p.m. INDYCAR parking lot 4551 W. 16th St. Indianapolis, IN 46222

Today-Saturday:



Kosciusko County 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Center Lake Pavilion 119 E. Canal St. Warsaw, IN 46580

Elkhart County 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tolson Center 1320 Benham Ave. Elkhart, IN 46516

Today:



Allen County 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. McMillen Park 3901 Abbott St. Fort Wayne, IN 46806

Clark County 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Community Action of Southern Indiana 201 E. 15th St. Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Lake County 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hobart High School 2211 E. 10th St. Hobart, IN 46342

Tipton County 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tipton County Fairgrounds 1200 S. Main St. Tipton, IN 46072

Hoosiers can obtain a vaccine without an appointment at participating clinics. To find vaccination sites, visit https://ourshot.in.gov [lnks.gd]. Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free UBER ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments.

