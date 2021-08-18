ISDH reports 25 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 3,500 new cases

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 25 additional COVID-19 deaths and 3,558 more positive cases.

Since the pandemic began, 13,768 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Indiana and there have been 809,545 total positive cases.

A total of 430 probable COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began.

Deaths are reported by IDOH when it receives the data and have occurred over several days.

IDOH reported the total number of fully vaccinated people is 3,026,608.

A total of 11,715,116 tests for COVID-19 have been given since the pandemic began.

1,616 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, an increase of 99 patients from Monday, according to data from IDOH.

18.5% of ICU beds in the state are being used for COVID-19 patients and 54.7% of the ICU beds are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 26.8% of ICU beds are available.

5.7% of ventilators are being used for COVID-19 patients and 20.4% of ventilators are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 73.9% of ventilators are available.