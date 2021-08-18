Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

ISDH reports 25 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 3,500 new cases

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV
Coronavirus in Indiana
coronavirus_in_indiana_new_blue.png
Posted at 1:43 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 13:43:39-04

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 25 additional COVID-19 deaths and 3,558 more positive cases.

Since the pandemic began, 13,768 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Indiana and there have been 809,545 total positive cases.

A total of 430 probable COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began.

Deaths are reported by IDOH when it receives the data and have occurred over several days.

IDOH reported the total number of fully vaccinated people is 3,026,608.

A total of 11,715,116 tests for COVID-19 have been given since the pandemic began.

1,616 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, an increase of 99 patients from Monday, according to data from IDOH.

18.5% of ICU beds in the state are being used for COVID-19 patients and 54.7% of the ICU beds are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 26.8% of ICU beds are available.

5.7% of ventilators are being used for COVID-19 patients and 20.4% of ventilators are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 73.9% of ventilators are available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!