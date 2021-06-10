Indiana reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths and 374 positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported two additional COVID-19 deaths and 374 new cases of the virus on Thursday.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 13,291 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 and a total of 748,259 have been diagnosed with the virus.

A total of 419 probable COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Deaths are reported by ISDH when it receives the data and has occurred over several days.

A total of 5,351,177 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana.

There have been more than 10.6 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 3.53 million individuals with a 21.2% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through June 3 is 7%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.5%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 3.2%.

The state health department said 32.3% of ICU beds and 79% of ventilators are available.

