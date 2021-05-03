Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

ISDH reports 812 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death from the virus

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV
Coronavirus in Indiana
coronavirus_in_indiana_new_blue.png
Posted at 2:00 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 14:00:16-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported one additional COVID-19 death and 812 more positive cases on Monday.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 12,938 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 and a total of 723,443 have been diagnosed with the virus.

A total of 412 probable COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Deaths are reported by ISDH when it receives the data and have occurred over several days.

As of May 3, ISDH says 1,942,376 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated, meaning they received either their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

As of Monday, 8.3% of ICU beds in the state are being used for COVID-19 patients and 34.6% of ICU beds are available.

Additionally, 2.8% of ventilators are being used for COVID-19 patients and 79.3% of ventilators are still available for use.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!