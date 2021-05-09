ISDH reports 913 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths from the virus

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 12 additional COVID-19 deaths and 913 new cases of the virus on Saturday.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 13,003 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 and a total of 729,716 have been diagnosed with the virus.

A total of 415 probable COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Deaths are reported by ISDH when it receives the data and has occurred over several days.

As of May 8, ISDH says 2,135,682 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated, meaning they received either their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Nearly 4.6 million Hoosiers have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

