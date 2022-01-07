'It’s really hard to know the full burden of disease': In depth on COVID-19 numbers in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is consistently setting records when it comes to single day reported cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations are inching closer to the record set last year.

Director of Epidemiology Education at the Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI Thomas Duszynski notes the majority of cases in hospitals are unvaccinated individuals, which he said means vaccines are working by keeping folks home.

Dr. Brian Dixon with the Regenstrief Institute adds not only are vaccines helping, but data shows young adults — who are at lower risk of hospitalization — are the ones spreading omicron. Other studies also show the variant is not as serious as other strains.

As for when peak may be, both experts say nationwide it is looking like it will come at the end of this month or the beginning of February.

