IU Health reports more than 100 employees left after not getting COVID-19 vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University Health says 125 employees have left the organization after not getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

IU Health's vaccine requirement went into effect on September 1, and fewer than 300 employees were suspended without pay at that time.

"Indiana University Health has put the safety and well-being of patients and team members first by requiring employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 1. After a two-week unpaid suspension period ending Sept. 14, a total of 125 employees, the equivalent of 61 full time employees, chose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and have left the organization," a statement from IU Health said.

Community Health Network gave their employees until Sept. 15 to be vaccinated. Eskenazi’s mandate begins Sept. 20 and Ascension St. Vincent’s mandate begins Nov. 12.

