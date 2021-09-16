Watch
IU Health reports more than 100 employees left after not getting COVID-19 vaccine

Alessandra Tarantino/AP
A health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered at a vaccination center set up in Fiumicino, near Rome's international airport, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. AstraZeneca is of the three vaccines authorized by the European Medicines Agency for use in the 27-nation bloc, the other two are Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Posted at 2:40 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 14:40:35-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University Health says 125 employees have left the organization after not getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

IU Health's vaccine requirement went into effect on September 1, and fewer than 300 employees were suspended without pay at that time.

"Indiana University Health has put the safety and well-being of patients and team members first by requiring employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 1. After a two-week unpaid suspension period ending Sept. 14, a total of 125 employees, the equivalent of 61 full time employees, chose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and have left the organization," a statement from IU Health said.

Community Health Network gave their employees until Sept. 15 to be vaccinated. Eskenazi’s mandate begins Sept. 20 and Ascension St. Vincent’s mandate begins Nov. 12.

