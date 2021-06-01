Watch
IU Health requiring all team members to get COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 1

Posted at 5:45 PM, Jun 01, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University Health has announced it will require all team members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by September 1.

In a statement released on Tuesday, IU Health said they are committed to providing a safe place to work and receive care. By keeping their commitment, they are requiring all team members to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 1.

IU Health explained that vaccinated team members is a safe and effective way to protect patients and help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in facilities and in the community, and requiring vaccinations for healthcare workers is not new or unprecedented.

IU Health has required the flu vaccine since 2012, along with several other vaccines as a condition of employment.

