IU Health working to improve COVID-19 vaccine access to neighborhoods and communities

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University Health has launched several new initiatives aimed at improving COVID-19 vaccine access in underserved neighborhoods and communities of color hit hardest by COVID-19.

IU Health is partnering with the Marion County Public Health Department to host a series of community vaccination clinics at churches and neighborhood organizations in Indianapolis.

More vaccination clinics are planned in the coming weeks at St. Monica Catholic Church, Light of the World Christian Church, La Plaza and the Mexican Consulate in Indianapolis.

“We have made remarkable progress in building trust and confidence that the approved COVID-19 vaccines are both safe and effective,” said Dr. Karen Amstutz, vice president of community health at IU Health. “Now we must focus on eliminating barriers to getting the vaccine, especially in our underserved communities and populations that have been hit hardest by the virus.”

Last week, IU Health announced it's facilitating free rides to any vaccine clinic in Indiana. IU Health is also working to make the vaccine registration process as easy as possible and is partnering with congregational and neighborhood organizations to help register community members for the vaccine using the state’s vaccine scheduling platform.

Vaccinations must be scheduled ahead of time. Sign-ups for the community vaccination clinics are facilitated through partner churches and organizations. All eligible Hoosiers can sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine at ourshot.in.gov.