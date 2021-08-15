Live Nation to require artists, fans to be vaccinated or show negative COVID test

Live Nation will require all artists and fans to either show proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test, where permitted by law, beginning October 4.

“Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of October 4th we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the US," Michael Rapino, President and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment, said.

Live Nation is also requiring all of its employees to be vaccinated in order to visit its events, venues, or offices.

Live Nation says ticket holders are being alerted directly with the details pertaining to their show, and fans can also find out details on the venue's website.

Earlier this week, Maroon 5 and Dead & Company announced a vaccine or negative COVID test requirement for fans at their shows. Both have shows scheduled at Ruoff Music Center, a Live Nation venue, in August and September.

AEG Presents also announced this week that beginning October 1, fans and crews will need to show proof of vaccination at any of the venues they own or operate in the United States.

AEG's portfolio includes New York’s Webster Hall and Brooklyn Steel, The Roxy and El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, Firefly Music Festival, Day N Vegas, The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, and Coachella Music & Arts Festival.