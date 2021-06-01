Marion Co. Health Dept. partners with schools to host mass vaccination clinic for 12 to 17-year-olds

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Health Department is partnering with local schools to host mass vaccination clinics for students aged 12 to 17 years old.

The first clinic will be held on Wednesday, June 2 at North Central High School from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome and family members older than 17 can also be vaccinated at the same time. Parents can save time by pre-registering their children for the clinic at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

Families attending Wednesday's clinic at North Central High School are asked to enter the school through Door 26 South.

Parental or guardian consent is required for vaccine administration. Caregivers must be 18 or older.

All clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccine.

“The approval of the Pfizer vaccine for 12-15-year-olds was welcome news for parents, guardians, and teachers across our city,” said Dr. Virginia Caine, Director and Chief Medical Officer of the Marion County Public Health Department. “As we continue to reopen Indianapolis, our children and teens deserve the lifesaving protection offered by the COVID-19 vaccine. I encourage all of our city’s parents and guardians to bring their 12- to 17-year-old to a vaccine clinic at a school near you during the month of June.”

The following is the full schedule for the vaccination clinics for 12 to 17-year-olds.