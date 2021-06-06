Watch
Marion County multilingual hotline provides information about COVID vaccine

Posted at 2:55 PM, Jun 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-06 14:55:55-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers who spoke a variety of languages, including Creole, Swahili and French came together Saturday to provide information about the COVID-19 vaccine.

"This is a marathon race. We are near the finish line. I need everybody to do their part," Dr. Virginia Caine, Marion County Public Health Department Director, said.

Marion County plans to further relax COVID-19 restrictions as early as Monday.

Organizers say they will attempt the multilingual hotline again in an effort to connect with more people.

