Marion County Public Health Department opening mass vaccination clinic for kids 5-11

MARION COUNTY — As Pfizer vaccinations for kids ages 5-11 continue across the Hoosier state, the Marion County Public Health Department is preparing to open a vaccination site on Thursday, November 11.

The site, located at 3685 Commercial Drive, will only have the Pfizer pediatric dose and will be for kids only. Parents are advised to make an appointment for faster service by visiting ourshot.in.gov or calling 211. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins will be served when possible.

The clinic will be open from 3-7 p.m. on the following days:

Thursday, November 11

Monday, November 15

Wednesday, November 17

Thursday, November 18

Monday, November 22

Monday, November 29

Wednesday, December 1

Thursday, December 2

Parental or guardian consent is required for a minor to be administered the vaccine. At the time of signing consent for the first vaccine dose, parents and guardians will have the chance to name alternate caregivers who may chaperone the child or teen for the second dose. These caregivers must be 18 or older.

Those with unanswered questions or concerns about the vaccine can call the Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 317-221-5500 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.



