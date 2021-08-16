Masks required at City-County building as courts see highest COVID cases since pandemic began

INDIANAPOLIS — Masks will be required in the City-County building starting Tuesday.

The latest mandate comes as the COVID-19 positivity rate continues to rise, with Marion County currently seeing 10.5% of all tested cases coming back positive.

According to the county, the Marion County Superior Court has "experienced the highest simultaneous number of positive cases amongst employees, lawyers, and jurors" since the pandemic began in March 2020. The positive tests being reported are from both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

"The Indiana Office of Court Services has also urged courts to remain attentive and exercise flexibility in adjusting local operations to address fluid concerns," the county said in a release sent out Monday afternoon.

"These recent positive tests and quarantines have demonstrated the need to reinstate health and safety measures to protect all individuals who work and do business in the City-County Building, Juvenile Justice Complex, and Traffic Court."

The mask mandate for all areas of the City-County Building will take effect on Tuesday, August 17. All people entering the building will be required to wear facial coverings regardless of their vaccination status. Social distancing is also suggested.

Visitors who are not wearing a mask will be provided one at the entrance.