Meijer to administer 10,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Indiana teachers

INDIANAPOLIS — In an effort to help accelerate the safe re-opening of schools, Meijer is partnering with the Indiana State Teachers Association to hold a series of COVID-19 vaccine clinics at its stores next week.

According to information from Meijer, the company will administer more than 10,000 doses of the vaccine to pre-registered teachers and school staff in grades pre-K to 123 by the end of next week.

Patients will be asked to verify their school affiliation and have proper identification when pre-registering through the company's vaccine registration process. Teachers in Indiana can also register by texting ISTA to 75049, which will help them identify as a K-12 school employee as vaccines continue to become available.

"We are very pleased to continue to support the State of Indiana with this extremely important initiative," Jason Beauch, vice president of pharmacy for Meijer, said. "With nearly 40 stores in Indiana, our pharmacy teams have been working across the state for weeks to administer vaccine doses to seniors, and we're proud to broaden this outreach to include teachers, who are such an important part of our communities."

Meijer, as one of the retailers chosen to be a state and federal partner, has already worked with local school districts to administer more than 3,000 doses to teachers who registered with its vaccine registration process. The retailer said it will continue coordinating clinics in the coming weeks based on the number of doses it receives from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The company said during the last few weeks it has administered more than 25,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Indiana and more than 200,000 throughout the Midwest since mid-January.

The vaccine clinics conducted by Meijer are not open to walk-ups. Participants must register through the company's online system in order to be scheduled for a vaccine.

Meijer is not releasing the location of the clinics as registered customers will be contacted directly with an appointment time and location once an appointment window becomes available for them.