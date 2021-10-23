Moderna, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shots available in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Eligible people in Indiana can now get COVID-19 booster shots of all three vaccines, the Indiana Department of Health announced.

Health officials said Friday that IDOH now offers booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, along with the Pfizer vaccine, which federal health agencies previously authorized.

People who are eligible for Pfizer and Moderna booster doses include those who are age 65 and older, along with those who are age 18 and older who live in long-term care facilities, have underlying conditions and who work or live in high-risk settings.

Health officials recommend booster shots for anyone 18 or older who got the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine two or more months ago.

Hoosiers may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose, including if it is different from what they previously received.

People can schedule a COVID-19 shot or find a location by going to ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.