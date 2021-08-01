Monroe County Commissioners could vote on new mask mandate Wednesday

MONROE COUNTY — The Monroe County Board of Health has recommended county commissioners adopt a face covering mandate for indoor spaces.

The Bloomington Mayor's Office says the Commissioners make decisions about mask mandates and other public safety protocols.

The Board is meeting Tuesday to consider an order. If an order is created, Commissioners will hear it at a meeting Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Both meetings will be held on Zoom. Links will be available on the county's website.

As of Sunday, the IU Bloomington website says masks are optional for anyone who is fully vaccinated and recommended for those who are unvaccinated. Masks are still required on campus buses (per guidelines from the TSA), indoors at IU COVID-19 symptomatic testing locations, indoors at IU childcare facilities and inside health care facilities.

