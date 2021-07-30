Watch
More Indiana counties join second-highest virus risk group

Posted at 9:41 AM, Jul 30, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The number of Indiana counties approaching high risk for community spread of COVID-19 has nearly quadrupled in a single week as an especially contagious coronavirus variant continues spreading.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb cited Indiana's increased levels of COVID-19 infections as he issued an extension Thursday of the statewide public health emergency until Aug. 30.

A new executive order from Holcomb, however, does not reimpose any statewide face mask requirements or crowd-size limits that expired in April.

The state health department lists 15 Indiana counties in the orange category that's Indiana's second-riskiest rating for coronavirus spread. Four counties had been in the orange category one week earlier.

