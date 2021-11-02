More than 1,400 students in Indiana schools test positive for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 1,400 students reported testing positive for COVID-19 last week, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The state updates its dashboard of COVID-19 statistics in schools each Monday. The most recent update includes 1,466 COVID-19 cases among students, 85 newly reported cases in teachers, and 151 among other staff members.

Since the beginning of the school year, 39,400 students, 2,074 teachers and 3,195 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Click here to see the state's schools dashboard.