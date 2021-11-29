More than 2,000 Hoosiers are hospitalized with COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health updated COVID-19 the state's COVID-19 numbers Monday for the first time since before the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

In Monday's report, the health department said 2,960 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 16,853 people have died with COVID-19 and 1,097,128 people have tested positive since the pandemic began. Those numbers represent an increase of 48 deaths and 12,640 positive cases since last Wednesday's report.

An additional 585 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 2,012 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of four since Sunday, which was the first day since Sept. 30 that the state surpassed 2,000 hospitalizations.

Additionally, IDOH said 24.4% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 22.5% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 72.7% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 15.39 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.51 million individuals with a 24.2% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Nov. 22 is 22.5%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.6%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 11.9%.

A total of 7,702,732 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,481,874 first doses and 3,430,689 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated. Another 790,169 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

