More than 2,600 Hoosiers are hospitalized with COVID-19 for 1st time since Jan. 8

WRTV
Coronavirus in Indiana
Posted at 12:34 PM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 12:38:48-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Indiana continues to grow.

A total of 2,602 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, the Indiana Department of Health reported Thursday. It marks an increase of 89 since Wednesday and the first time since Jan. 8 that the state's COVID-19 hospital population surpassed 2,600.

Additionally, IDOH said just 16.4% of intensive care unit beds are available, the lowest percentage of the pandemic. Among the state's ICU beds, 33.6% are in use by COVID-19 patients.

IDOH also reported Thursday that 50 more people died with COVID-19 and 5,240 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 894,516 positive cases and 14,308 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 451 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

According to IDOH, 67.3% of the state's ventilators are available.

There have been more than 12.68 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.01 million individuals with a 22.3% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Sept. 2 is 20%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.6%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 11.6%.

A total of 6,313,795 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,166,079 first doses and 3,147,716 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

