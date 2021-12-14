More than 3,000 Hoosiers are hospitalized with COVID-19 for 1st time since 2020

INDIANAPOLIS — The number of people in Indiana hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to increase.

The Indiana Department of Health reported Tuesday that 3,020 people are in the hospital with the coronavirus. It's an increase of 86 since Monday and the first time more than 3,000 Hoosiers have been hospitalized with the virus since Dec. 23, 2020.

The most hospitalizations recorded in Indiana was 3,460 on Nov. 30, 2020, according to IDOH statistics.

The health department also reported Tuesday that 90 more Hoosiers have died with COVID-19 and another 4,057 people have tested positive.

There have been 17,562 confirmed deaths and 1,166,283 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 614 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

IDOH said 19.6% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 32.9% in use by COVID-19 patients. According to IDOH, 66.7% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 16 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.63 million individuals with a 25% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Dec. 7 is 25.9%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.8%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 14.1%.

A total of 8,154,954 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,553,124 first doses and 3,505,850 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another 1,095,980 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

→ FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV