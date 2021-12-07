More than 4,000 new student COVID-19 cases added to Indiana dashboard

INDIANAPOLIS — During its weekly update of the school COVID-19 dashboard, the Indiana Department of Health added thousands of new student cases with some dating back to September.

The state updates its dashboard of COVID-19 statistics in schools each Monday.

IDOH reported 4,321 new student positive cases from Sept. 9 - Dec 3. 442 new staff cases were added to the dashboard in that same time period, and 265 new teacher cases were reported from Aug. 23 - Dec. 3.

In total, IDOH says there have been 52,986 total student positive cases, 2,937 positive teacher cases and 4,484 staff positive cases.

Click here to see the state's schools dashboard.

