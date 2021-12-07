Watch
More than 4,000 new student COVID-19 cases added to Indiana dashboard

Data dates back to September
Santiago Mejia/AP
FILE — In this Aug. 11, 2021 file photo Joy Harrison instructs her second graders at Carl B. Munck Elementary School, in Oakland, Calif. Public school teachers and staff returning to the classroom in August fueled another impressive month of job gains in California according to data from the California Employment Development Department, released Friday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool,File)
Posted at 9:34 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 21:34:21-05

INDIANAPOLIS — During its weekly update of the school COVID-19 dashboard, the Indiana Department of Health added thousands of new student cases with some dating back to September.

The state updates its dashboard of COVID-19 statistics in schools each Monday.

IDOH reported 4,321 new student positive cases from Sept. 9 - Dec 3. 442 new staff cases were added to the dashboard in that same time period, and 265 new teacher cases were reported from Aug. 23 - Dec. 3.

In total, IDOH says there have been 52,986 total student positive cases, 2,937 positive teacher cases and 4,484 staff positive cases.

Click here to see the state's schools dashboard.

