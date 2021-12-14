More than 4,000 students in Indiana schools test positive for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — During its weekly update of the school COVID-19 dashboard, the Indiana Department of Health added thousands of new student cases with some dating back to August.

The state updates its dashboard of COVID-19 statistics in schools each Monday.

IDOH reported 4,451 new student positive cases from Aug. 13 - Dec 10. 386 new staff cases were added to the dashboard with dates of Aug. 26 -Dec. 10 and 243 new teacher cases were reported from Nov. 19 - Dec. 10.

In total, IDOH says there have been 57,434 total student positive cases, 3,179 positive teacher cases and 4,870 staff positive cases.

Click here to see the state's schools dashboard.

