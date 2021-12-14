Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndiana Coronavirus News

Actions

More than 4,000 students in Indiana schools test positive for COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
Santiago Mejia/AP
FILE — In this Aug. 11, 2021 file photo Joy Harrison instructs her second graders at Carl B. Munck Elementary School, in Oakland, Calif. Public school teachers and staff returning to the classroom in August fueled another impressive month of job gains in California according to data from the California Employment Development Department, released Friday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool,File)
COVID-19 masks schools
Posted at 11:56 PM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 23:56:10-05

INDIANAPOLIS — During its weekly update of the school COVID-19 dashboard, the Indiana Department of Health added thousands of new student cases with some dating back to August.

The state updates its dashboard of COVID-19 statistics in schools each Monday.

IDOH reported 4,451 new student positive cases from Aug. 13 - Dec 10. 386 new staff cases were added to the dashboard with dates of Aug. 26 -Dec. 10 and 243 new teacher cases were reported from Nov. 19 - Dec. 10.

In total, IDOH says there have been 57,434 total student positive cases, 3,179 positive teacher cases and 4,870 staff positive cases.

Click here to see the state's schools dashboard.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here to donate!