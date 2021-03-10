More than 40,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana schools

INDIANAPOLIS — As the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic approaches, there have been more than 41,000 cases of the coronavirus reported in students, teachers and staff members since the school year began.

The numbers come as more districts across the region and the state make a return to full-time in-class learning as the state's coronavirus number continue to decline. Many districts continue to offer at least some form of virtual learning for families who prefer their children remain at home during the pandemic.

New numbers released on the Indiana State Department of Health's dashboard Monday showed an additional 448 students tested positive for COVID-19 across the state over the past week, pushing the total number of student positive tests reported to 28,719. Those numbers were reported as of March 5 and do not include students who may have tested positive over the past three days.

An additional 101 teachers and 75 school staff members have also tested positive over the past week, making the total number of faculty and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 at Indiana schools to more than 12,400.

Those numbers assume that the nearly 289 schools that have not reported their data to ISDH have not had any COVID-19 cases among students or staff.

So far, 151 schools across the state have reported no cases of COVID-19 while over 1,928 have reported at least one case among their student or staff population.

The Indiana State Department of Health updates their school COVID-19 tracker every Monday at noon on their ISDH Coronavirus web page.