INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has reached an anticipated milestone. The Indiana Department of Health has announced more than one million Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to a press release from the Indiana Department of Health, since late December a total of more than 2.5 million doses have been administered in the Hoosier State. This includes more than 1.5 million first doses and more than one million individuals who have received a second dose of Pfizer, Moderna, or the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are now fully vaccinated.

“Hitting the one million mark is an exciting milestone as we look to put this pandemic in our rear-view mirror,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D. “As we prepare to open vaccine eligibility to people age 16 and older next Wednesday, I encourage every eligible Hoosier to sign up for the vaccine as soon as possible to that they can protect themselves and those they love.”

Currently, Hoosiers ages 40 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents, first responders who are called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, and educators and school support staff through grade 12 are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone looking to schedule a vaccine, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

To find testing sites around the state, visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccines become available.