Morgan County cancels COVID-19 vaccine clinic due to low interest

MORGAN COUNTY — The Morgan County Health Department is canceling a COVID-19 vaccination clinic due to low interest.

The clinic was scheduled for Saturday in Mooresville at Paul Hadley Middle School.

Health department leaders said they were prepared to administer 1,200 doses of the vaccine at that clinic, but fewer than 100 people signed up.

Right now, the Morgan County Health Department is operating a vaccination clinic at an old grocery store in Martinsville.

They said the majority of people who showed up on Wednesday were getting their second shot, and the number of people making new vaccine appointments is dropping.

“I’m really not surprised. This has been a growing trend especially since the Johnson & Johnson was paused. I think that was a concern to people about not only Johnson & Johnson, but the other ones as well,” Steve Lyday, with the Morgan County Health Department said.

Lyday explained this is a trend they are seeing all across central Indiana. He said age may also play a role in why they are seeing fewer new appointments being made.

"It's the older people and those who are high-risk who are probably more concerned. I think a lot of the younger people are willing to run the risk, there is all this misinformation on social media… and then they start saying things with Johnson & Johnson, raising questions,” Lyday said.

The health department is administering the Moderna vaccine in clinics. Leaders are working to remind people that the vaccine is safe and effective in protecting you against COVID-19.