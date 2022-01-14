National Guard will stay at Johnson Memorial Health another 2 weeks

FRANKLIN — Members of the Indiana National Guard will stay at Johnson Memorial Health for another 14 days as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise.

Six service members were deployed to assist with the spike in cases in December.

Two of the Guard members treat patients. Dr. Dave Dunkel, the hospital's president and CEO, said the Indiana National Guard members can draw blood, check vital signs and help support nurses.

Other Guard members help clean rooms so they can change rooms quicker and get patients to the surgical floor in a more timely manner.

Service at the hospital for the Guard members can be extended as necessary in 2-week intervals.

RELATED | Johnson Memorial Health in 'crisis mode' as Indiana National Guard arrives