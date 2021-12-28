Nearly 1,000 new students in Indiana schools test positive for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — During its weekly update of the school COVID-19 dashboard, the Indiana Department of Health added nearly 1,000 new student COVID-19 cases.

The state updates its dashboard of COVID-19 statistics in schools each Monday.

IDOH reported 991 new student positive cases from Aug. 17 - Dec 23. 102 new staff cases were added to the dashboard with dates of Sept. 15 -Dec. 23 and 92 new teacher cases were reported from Oct. 16 - Dec. 24.

In total, IDOH says there have been 62,084 total student positive cases, 3,510 positive teacher cases and 5,349 staff positive cases.

Click here to see the state's schools dashboard.

