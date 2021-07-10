New COVID-19 vaccine clinic opening in Hamilton County

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School will become a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic site beginning July 13.

Nearly 70% of Hamilton County residents are vaccinated, making it the second-most vaccinated county in the state. However, only two vaccine sites are north of State Road 32, according to the health department.

“When we break our vaccination numbers down by zip code, we see considerably fewer people getting vaccinated in the northern, more rural area of our county,” says Chris Walker, emergency preparedness coordinator for the Hamilton County Health Department. “We hope the convenience of having a clinic closer to those residents, open during evening and weekend hours, will encourage more families to get vaccinated.”

No registration is required, and walk-ins are welcome and encouraged. The clinic will be open:

July 13- 4-8 p.m.

July 15 4-8 p.m.

July 17 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

July 20 4-8 p.m.

July 22 4-8 p.m.

July 24 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Second doses will be scheduled at Sheridan High School the weeks of August 3 and August 10.

