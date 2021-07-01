New COVID-19 variant causing some concern among parents

A new COVID-19 variant is causing some concern among parents, especially those of young children who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated. Students are getting ready to return to school and many are children are currently in daycare, so some parents are watching this variant closely.

“The talk of a new variant is pretty scary especially because he's in that age group where he can't be vaccinated yet,” said Billy Hollon, an Indianapolis resident, about her son. She said she is doing her best to keep him safe. “We try to ask everyone that we are around in person if they have been vaccinated and if they've been sick lately, if they've been tested, and we are trying to keep him in what our pediatrician recommends, which is a “vaccinated bubble” as much as we can.

Hollon recognizes that isn’t always possible, especially at daycare.

“It's been difficult to navigate. I feel like a lot of people, even in day care, seem to not really acknowledge the variant yet… that it is here or it is an issue, but it's here it's an Indiana,” said Hollon.

“The Delta variant indicates that COVID-19 is still out there. We still are treating patients every day for COVID-19,” saids Dr. Jim Callaghan, President and CEO of Franciscan Health.

He says the best way to protect yourself against the variant is to get vaccinated. Health leaders say those who are not eligible to get vaccinated should continue to follow basic hygiene habits and wearing a mask can help.

Several health experts also tell us children are at a much lower risk.

“Children have not been shown to transmit the disease much, so I think that it is safe to listen to our public health officials as they advise with going back to school and such,” said Dr. Callaghan.

Some parents say there would like to see staff members at day care centers and schools take extra precautions to help protect those who are too young to get vaccinated.

“Needing to wear masks, requiring the vaccine… I feel like in a similar way that health care does, that could be really beneficial,” said Hollon.

