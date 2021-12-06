Notre Dame requiring COVID-19 booster shots for students

NOTRE DAME — The University of Notre Dame announced a COVID-19 booster vaccine will be required for all students who have been fully vaccinated for more than six months.

The requirement includes all undergraduate, graduate, and professional students, including students studying or performing research remotely and/or virtually.

Current students may receive the booster vaccination at any off-campus location or at the University’s on-campus booster vaccination clinic Jan. 11-14. The clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine inside Gate 2 of the Edmund P. Joyce Athletic & Convocation Center (Joyce Center) at the following times:

Tuesday, Jan. 11: Noon to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 12 and Thursday, Jan. 13: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 14: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Advance registration is required.

More information is available here.