Notre Dame to require COVID-19 vaccinations for the fall

SOUTH BEND (AP) — The University of Notre Dame says it will require all students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for this year’s fall semester.

University officials notified the campus community of the requirement in a letter Wednesday. It says it will accommodate documented medical or religious exemptions to vaccinations.

The announcement came in advance of Notre Dame opening a clinic Thursday to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech two-dose vaccine. Notre Dame officials encouraged students to be vaccinated at the clinic in the coming weeks.

Spokesmen for Indiana University and Purdue University said neither institution is requiring the vaccine yet.