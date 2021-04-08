Watch
Notre Dame to require COVID-19 vaccinations for the fall

Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Posted at 6:25 PM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 18:26:47-04

SOUTH BEND (AP) — The University of Notre Dame says it will require all students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for this year’s fall semester.

University officials notified the campus community of the requirement in a letter Wednesday. It says it will accommodate documented medical or religious exemptions to vaccinations.

The announcement came in advance of Notre Dame opening a clinic Thursday to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech two-dose vaccine. Notre Dame officials encouraged students to be vaccinated at the clinic in the coming weeks.

Spokesmen for Indiana University and Purdue University said neither institution is requiring the vaccine yet.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

