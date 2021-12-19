Omicron variant detected in unvaccinated Indiana resident

Ind. — The Indiana Department of Health reported Sunday that an unvaccinated Indiana resident with COVID-19 has the omicron variant.

IDOH says no other details will be released due to privacy laws. Where the resident lives was not provided.

The specimen was collected Dec. 9 and the variant was detected this weekend.

The CDC said Indiana was one of just seven states in which omicron had not yet been detected.

“COVID-19 cases are on the rise across Indiana, and we do not want this variant to increase the burden on our already stressed healthcare system,” state health commissioner Dr. Kris Box said. “While we are still learning about Omicron, we already have the tools and knowledge we need to protect ourselves and the people we love from COVID-19. I urge eligible Hoosiers to use those tools as soon as possible to limit the further spread of disease.”

IDOH says information about omicron will be added to the COVID-19 dashboard this week.

Individuals aged 5 and older are currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To find a vaccination site, visit www.ourshot.in.gov [lnks.gd]