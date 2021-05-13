Over 13,000 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported five additional COVID-19 deaths and 900 more positive cases on Thursday.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 13,033 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 and a total of 732,692 have been diagnosed with the virus.

A total of 412 probable COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Deaths are reported by ISDH when it receives the data and have occurred over several days.

As of May 12, ISDH says 2,226,615 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated, meaning they received either their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Over 4.5 million Hoosiers have gotten at least a single shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Thursday, 9.6% of ICU beds in the state are being used for COVID-19 patients and 32.2% of ICU beds are still available.

Additionally, 3.1% of ventilators are being used for COVID-19 patients and 78.3% of ventilators are still available for use.

Mobile vaccination clinics will be held this week on the following schedule:

Today-Sunday:



9 a.m. to 7 p.m. INDYCAR parking lot 4551 W. 16th St. Indianapolis, IN 46222

Today-Saturday:



Kosciusko County 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Center Lake Pavilion 119 E. Canal St. Warsaw, IN 46580

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Center Lake Pavilion 119 E. Canal St. Warsaw, IN 46580 Elkhart County 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tolson Center 1320 Benham Ave. Elkhart, IN 46516

Today:



Allen County 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. McMillen Park 3901 Abbott St. Fort Wayne, IN 46806

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. McMillen Park 3901 Abbott St. Fort Wayne, IN 46806 Clark County 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Community Action of Southern Indiana 201 E. 15 th St. Jeffersonville, IN 47130

St. Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Lake County 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hobart High School 2211 E. 10 th St. Hobart, IN 46342

St. Hobart, IN 46342 Tipton County 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tipton County Fairgrounds 1200 S. Main St. Tipton, IN 46072

Hoosiers can obtain a vaccine without an appointment at participating clinics. To find vaccination sites, visit https://ourshot.in.gov [lnks.gd]. Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free UBER ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments.

