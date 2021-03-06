Menu

Perry Township schools to return to in-person learning at high schools

INDIANAPOLIS — High school students in Perry Township schools will return to a four-day, in-person schedule beginning April 5.

Perry Township schools made the announcement of the change on Friday. The district said students at Southport and Perry Meridian high schools will receive in-person instruction in the classroom on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays with Wednesday as an online learning day.

The district said students who do not return to in-person classes will receive remote learning Monday through Friday on the same schedule that classroom instruction occurs. The hybrid schedule of two days of in-person learning and three days of online learning is no longer an option, the district said.

High school students who plan to switch to in-person learning are asked to call the front office by March 19.

According to the district, the change to return to in-person learning is based on new guidance from the Marion County Public Health Department.

If a student or anyone in the home is awaiting COVID-19 test results, the student should stay home until test results are received, the district said.

