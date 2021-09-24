Watch
Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots are now available in Indiana

FILE - This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. Pfizer and BioNTech say they've won permission Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, for emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine in Britain, the world’s first coronavirus shot that’s backed by rigorous science -- and a major step toward eventually ending the pandemic. (Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File)
Posted at 10:31 AM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 10:35:31-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is now offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots after the Centers for Disease Control recommended an extra dose to eligible people to counter waning immunity, health officials said Friday.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, the single booster shot can be administered six months after a person received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The booster shot currently only applies to people who received the Pfizer vaccine. Those who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not yet eligible.

The CDC said people ages 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities and individuals ages 50-64 who have underlying medical conditions that put them at high risk of severe COVID-19 should receive a booster shot.

People ages 18-49 who have underlying health conditions may also receive a booster dose, according to the CDC, while people ages 18-64 who are at high risk for COVID-19 exposure due to their jobs can also get a third shot.

IDOH will require Hoosiers to attest they meet the eligibility requirements upon arriving at the vaccination clinic. The health department said the attestation will be incorporated into the online appointment registration form beginning Monday.

People can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.

