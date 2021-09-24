Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots are now available in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is now offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots after the Centers for Disease Control recommended an extra dose to eligible people to counter waning immunity, health officials said Friday.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, the single booster shot can be administered six months after a person received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The booster shot currently only applies to people who received the Pfizer vaccine. Those who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not yet eligible.

The CDC said people ages 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities and individuals ages 50-64 who have underlying medical conditions that put them at high risk of severe COVID-19 should receive a booster shot.

People ages 18-49 who have underlying health conditions may also receive a booster dose, according to the CDC, while people ages 18-64 who are at high risk for COVID-19 exposure due to their jobs can also get a third shot.

IDOH will require Hoosiers to attest they meet the eligibility requirements upon arriving at the vaccination clinic. The health department said the attestation will be incorporated into the online appointment registration form beginning Monday.

People can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov.