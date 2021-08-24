Watch
Purdue says 75% of of students and staff vaccinated for COVID-19

Posted at 10:23 PM, Aug 23, 2021
WEST LAFAYETTE (AP) — Purdue University officials say nearly 85% of Purdue University students living in residence halls on the West Lafayette campus say they’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Overall, school officials say 75% of students, faculty and staff associated with the West Lafayette campus — 40,496 — submitted proof of full vaccination just days before classes began Monday.

Of those, school officials say 84% of students living in residence halls reported being fully vaccinated; about the same percentage reported by Purdue’s athletes, according to data updated Aug. 17. Among Purdue’s faculty, 86% have shown proof of full vaccination.

