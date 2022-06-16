Q&A: Riley Hospital doctor explains new vaccine approval for young kids

INDIANAPOLIS — The FDA took another step forward Wednesday when it comes to getting COVID-19 vaccines approved for kids under 5.

An FDA panel unanimously voted to recommend a two dose Moderna vaccine for kids under 6 and a three dose Pfizer vaccine for kids under 5.

The vaccine dosage for young children is significantly lower than the adult version. Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine offers a dose one-tenth the level adults receive. Moderna’s vaccine is one-fourth the dosage for children under 5.

ABC News reports that if FDA leadership authorizes the vaccines, they can be shipped to states. The CDC is expected to meet Friday and Saturday to review the data for both vaccines.

Once the FDA committee votes on Wednesday, the process moves to FDA leadership to officially authorize the vaccines. If that happens, the administration can start shipping out vaccines to states.

Then, on Friday and Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's advisers will meet to review the data on both vaccines. CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky will give the final say.

On Thursday, Riley Children’s Health Director of Primary Care and pediatrician Dr. Sarah Bosslet answered questions parents may have, including any considerations parents should take before vaccinating their kids.

"The only thing parents should pause and wait on is if their child is actively sick ... if they're clearly ill, please wait until they're better to get the COVID vaccine," Dr. Bosslet said.

At this time, Bosslet says kids should go through the vaccine series dose with one brand as opposed to mixing and matching. She also says it is very important to finish the two or three dose series. If there are any concerns or questions about anything associated with the vaccine., talk to your doctor.

What if my child has already had COVID-19?

"The great news is if you've had COVID infection and you get the vaccine, your protection looks really good ... we still recommend COVID vaccine to help protect them ... in case of other variants and as things change," Bosslet said.

If your child currently has COVID-19, wait until their symptoms are gone before getting the vaccine.

Will there be boosters needed?

Bosslet says she expects that there will be boosters needed, but there is not timing information available yet.

When will Riley be ready to administer the shots?

Pharmacies do not give vaccines to kids under 3-years-old, so Bosslet says most of these young kids will get the shot at their doctor's office or through local health departments. Riley will also be giving the vaccine to the community and expect to have more information next week. The Indiana Department of Health will also have information.

Scripps National Digital Content Producers Justin Boggs and Sarah Dewberry contributed to this report.