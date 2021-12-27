Rafael Sanchez: My trip to get the COVID-19 booster across from IMS

INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 testing and vaccines resume Monday outside Indianapolis Motor Speedway after a holiday break.

I powered up the WRTV dashcam last week as I went to get my booster shot. The main takeaways were to arrive early, be dressed appropriately and remember your vaccine card if you’re getting your second dose or booster.

Here’s how it went on my visit.

The orange cones will guide you to COVID-19 testing or a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. I arrived at the IndyCar parking lot 15 minutes before the initial opening at noon.

There was already a line of vehicles and I feared this would take forever.

At one of the stops, an Indiana National Guard member asked for my cell phone number, which allowed him to confirm my date of birth and name.

The next step was the drivethru medical tent where IU Health staff were prepared to fill the need at hand.

Since it’s a mobile clinic, make sure to wear a shirt with a sleeve you can easily roll up. I was unprepared for that.

The process took 27 minutes, but that included the 15 minutes you are required to stay on site to make sure you don’t have a negative reaction to the medicine.

Once the 15 minutes are you, you are free to leave.

Testing and vaccines are available at the clinic Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week from 4-8 p.m.

You can register for IMS by going to ourshot.in.gov by searching for zip code 46222, or you can call 211.