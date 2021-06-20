Riley Hospital doctor discusses impact of Delta COVID-19 variant on kids

INDIANAPOLIS — The Delta variant of the coronavirus could soon become the dominant strain spreading around the world.

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is now in Indiana, here's what you need to know

Dr. Samina Bhumbra with Riley Children's Health says it's up to those who can get vaccinated to help slow the spread, especially when it comes to kids under 12 who can't get the vaccine.

"They're relying on others to be vaccinated … by helping to prevent the spread, that also leads to fewer opportunities of this Delta variant from mutating further," Bhumbra said.

Bhumbra says it's also important for kids under 12 to continue to follow masking and hygiene guidelines.

Health officials are exploring whether those who are already vaccinated will need booster shots in the future.