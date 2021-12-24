Roche's COVID-19 at-home rapid test given emergency FDA authorization

(WRTV) — The Food and Drug Administration has granted Emergency Use Authorization to Roche's at-home rapid COVID-19 test.

Roche says results are available in as little as 20 minutes for COVID-19 and all variants of concern, including omicron. It will be available in the U.S. beginning in January.

The test is a nasal swab for those ages 2 and older that is purchased over the counter.

"The COVID-19 At-Home Test was prioritised by the FDA based on Roche and SD Biosensor’s ability to deliver large quantities of high-quality tests and ramp up manufacturing to meet future demands," Roche wrote in a news release. "At the time of launch, Roche has the capacity to produce tens of millions of tests per month to help support the pandemic response."

On Thursday, WRTV checked several Indianapolis drug stores who were out of at-home COVID-19 tests that are currently on the market. Many stores don't know when they'll get more.

This week, the White House announced several measures to battle the impending omicron wave, including purchasing 500 million at-home rapid COVID-19 tests and providing them free of charge by mail to any American who wants one.

