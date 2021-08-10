Scott County returns to virtual learning as COVID-19 cases rise

SCOTT COUNTY — On Tuesday, the Scott County School District 1 announced in a Facebook post it will be going back to virtual learning, starting Wednesday, August, 11. They said they hope to return to in-person learning on Monday, August 23.

Grab-and-go lunch sites will be provided in the meantime for students. The school district emphasized that the health and safety of their student is their number one priority as they continue to monitor the positivity rate in the county.

Other school districts in the state have already gone back to requiring masks, including MSD of Wayne Township beginning on Wednesday. The school district announced that all individuals will be required to wear a mask inside any of their facilities regardless of their vaccination status.