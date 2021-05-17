Second vaccination clinic at Lucas Oil Stadium to be held on May 21 and 22

Indianapolis — Lucas Oil Stadium, The Indianapolis Colts and Meijer will be hosting their COVID-19 vaccination clinic again at the stadium on Friday May 21 and Saturday, May 22 for Hoosiers 18 years and older from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Walk- up appointments will be accepted between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The stadium clinic will also be accepting walk-up appointments for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days.

The first clinic at Lucas Oil Stadium was held on April 23 and April 24 where the first dose of the Moderna vaccine was administered. This weekend, those who received their first shot of Moderna may return for their second dose.

Those who received their first dose at the stadium will get an automated reminder from Meijer to check their CDC vaccination card for their second appointment time.

Parking at the stadium is free in the South Lot via Capitol Avenue. Appointments will be scheduled on a first-come, first served basis. Registration for this clinic is not available through coronavirus.in.gov.