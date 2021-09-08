Some local music venues requiring COVID-19 vaccination

INDIANAPOLIS — Some Indianapolis music venues and individual artists are putting in COVID-19 protocols to see shows.

These protocols are sometimes stricter than what many local cities, towns and schools have. For example, the Hi-Fi in Fountain Square is now requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter, as is Live Nation beginning Oct. 4, which operates the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, Old National Centre and Ruoff Music Center.

But starting Sept. 24, one local venue is requiring proof of vaccination without the option of a negative COVID-19 test.

WRTV's Stephanie Wade spoke with the venue on how they came to this decision and what this means for audience members.

