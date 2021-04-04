St. Elmo's closes after multiple employees test positive for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS - St. Elmo's restaurant in downtown Indy is closing for cleaning after multiple employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant issued a statement Saturday evening saying they learned nine employees had tested positive for the virus.

"Out of an abundance of caution, St. Elmo's has made the decision to close the establishment and conduct a thorough, deep cleaning of the restaurant," the company said in their statement.

A spokesperson for St. Elmo's said they are not sure when they will reopen at this time.

“We recently learned that nine employees have tested positive for COVID. Out of an abundance of caution, St. Elmo’s has made the decision to close the establishment and conduct a thorough, deep cleaning of the restaurant. While we regret not being able to serve our visitors, the safety and well-being of our employees and our guests is our top priority."

