State and community leaders on getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — City leaders and several prominent community members will receive their vaccines at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday, the first day the mass vaccination clinic starts operations.

Alongside Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, IMS president Doug Boles and Rep. Andre Carson's father, Paul Winters, will receive their COVID-19 vaccines Friday.

Congressman Carson already got his shot several weeks ago. WRTV asked Carson what it means for him to see his father vaccinated and he said he's "very happy" about it.

Although such leaders are pushing for everyone to get the vaccine, there is a concern that some people will refuse to get the shot. Especially in communities of color.

Gary Brackett, a former Colts player and Super Bowl Champion, is among the people encouraging people to get the vaccine by learning about the science.

You can watch and learn more from these interviews in the videos attached to this article above.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Health Department director Dr. Virginia Caine received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Thursday.

You can hear from them in the video below: